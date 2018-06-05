Rangers' Cole Winn: Picked 15th overall by Rangers

The Rangers have selected Winn with the 15th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

While a handful of high-end prep talents in this draft hurt their stock this spring, Winn stands out as one of the high schoolers who climbed up boards leading up to the draft. His ascension started with him transferring after his junior year from a Colorado high school to Southern California powerhouse Orange Lutheran. He not only faced much better competition after transferring, but more evaluators were able to get eyes on him against that improved caliber of prep hitters. Winn has touched 96 mph with his fastball this spring, but typically sits in the low-90s, locating the pitch to both sides of the plate. He features a big breaking curveball, a fairly new, albeit quality slider and a useful changeup. It will be interesting to see which of those pitches emerges as his go-to out pitch in pro ball, and whether he opts to scrap a pitch and settle in with a three-pitch repertoire. He has an athletic 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame that portends good command/control, and it's possible he is able to add a tick or two to his fastball with professional training. Winn doesn't have the most upside among the prep pitchers from this class, but he comes with very few concerns.