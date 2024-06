Winn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Winn will return to provide depth to a bullpen that was needed for six innings behind Nathan Eovaldi on Saturday. Jesus Tinoco was designated for assignment to make room for Winn, who has posted a 6.91 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB in 11 appearances (14.1 innings) for the Rangers so far this season.