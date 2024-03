Winn was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Winn surrendered eight runs over 7.1 frames in four outings during spring training, essentially eliminating his longshot chances of making Texas' Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old struggled at Round Rock last season with a 7.22 ERA and 97:79 K:BB over 101 innings, and he'll likely need better performance in 2024 to have a real chance at making his MLB debut.