Winn allowed one run, walked three and struck out seven over six scoreless innings for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.

Winn has held opponents scoreless in three of his five starts, and the 21-year-old right-hander sports a 1.63 ERA and 0.72 WHIP thus far for the Rough Riders. Winn has undershot expectations since joining the Rangers, but his start in 2021 is a promising sign that he'll deliver on the potential of being a 15th-overall pick in 2018.