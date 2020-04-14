Play

Winn posted a 4.46 ERA with 39 walks and 65 strikeouts over 68.2 innings for Low-A Hickory in 2019.

Winn, the Rangers' first-round pick in 2018, made his professional debut in 2019 after spending his first months following the draft in what the organization calls a "deload" program, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. That's when young pitchers out of high school focus on mechanics and routine. His introduction to pro ball wasn't pretty, but the right-hander finished strong, recording a 3.20 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over his final 13 starts. The 20-year-old throws four pitches -- 94 MPH fastball, slider, curve and changeup -- with the curve being the most advanced. Winn's compact delivery suggests an ability to repeat his mechanics.

