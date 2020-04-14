Rangers' Cole Winn: Strong finish to first season
Winn posted a 4.46 ERA with 39 walks and 65 strikeouts over 68.2 innings for Low-A Hickory in 2019.
Winn, the Rangers' first-round pick in 2018, made his professional debut in 2019 after spending his first months following the draft in what the organization calls a "deload" program, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. That's when young pitchers out of high school focus on mechanics and routine. His introduction to pro ball wasn't pretty, but the right-hander finished strong, recording a 3.20 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over his final 13 starts. The 20-year-old throws four pitches -- 94 MPH fastball, slider, curve and changeup -- with the curve being the most advanced. Winn's compact delivery suggests an ability to repeat his mechanics.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profile: Kirilloff bat is key
Alex Kirilloff will have to consistently tap into his hitting tools to make an impact with...
-
Prospect Profile: Don't overlook Kieboom
Carter Kieboom's first taste of the big leagues was brief and awful, but the upside remains.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Nimmo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Urquidy
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rating every player's downside
How likely is a player to be dropped within the first month of a Fantasy Baseball season?