Winn (hand) will throw one inning of relief for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Winn was placed on the 15-day injured list in August when the right-hander felt nerve irritation in his thumb during a relief appearance against the Royals. He pitched well after being promoted to the Rangers following the All-Star break, throwing 12.2 scoreless relief innings prior to the injury. For the season, Winn sports a 1.45 ERA, but a 4.4 BB/9 suggests that luck has played a factor.