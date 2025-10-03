Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker said Friday that Winn (shoulder) is expected to have a normal offseason, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Winn landed on the 15-day injured list during the final week of the regular season with a right rotator cuff strain, but he is expected to be fine after some rest. The 25-year-old collected a 1.51 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 41.2 innings out of the Rangers' bullpen in 2025.