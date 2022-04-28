Winn had X-rays on his ankle come back negative after being struck by a comebacker during Tuesday's start against Salt Lake, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Winn allowed two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and zero walks over 3.1 innings prior to exiting the contest. He's off to a strong start at Triple-A Round Rock this season with a 2.20 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings. He appears to have avoided a serious injury Tuesday, though his availability for his next turn through the rotation remains up in the air.