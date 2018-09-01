Rangers' Connor Sadzeck: Brings heater to majors
Rangers manager Jeff Banister is anxious to see how Sadzeck's fastball plays in the majors, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Sadzeck, who was an 11th-round draft pick out of Howard College in 2011, brings a fastball that can hit 100 mph. Banister is excited to see how the fastball, coming with angle from the 6-foot-7 right-hander, will play against major-league hitters. "There has been some intrigue on my part since I saw him for the first time in the (2015) Arizona Fall League," Banister said. "Wiped out three hitters and every pitch was 98 or above with angle. So, I know in the past whether it has been some injuries or the walks -- I know this year in spring training didn't go as well as he'd like -- but it's still a big arm. Power plays at this level and he's big and creates angles. Guys like that come in and throw strikes, they can be challenging for hitters." The 26-year-old is past being considered a prospect, but he transitioned from starter to reliever last summer and that big fastball/breaking-ball combo could play more effectively out of the bullpen.
