Rangers' Connor Sadzeck: Brings high-velo heater to majors
Rangers manager Jeff Banister is anxious to see how Sadzeck's fastball plays in the majors, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Sadzeck, who was an 11th-round draft pick out of Howard College in 2011, brings a fastball that can hit 100-plus mph. Banister is excited to see how the fastball, coming with angle from the 6-foot-7 right-hander, will play against major-league hitters. "There has been some intrigue on my part since I saw him for the first time in the (2015) Arizona Fall League," Banister said. "Wiped out three hitters and every pitch was 98 or above with angle. So, I know in the past whether it has been some injuries or the walks -- I know this year in spring training didn't go as well as he'd like -- but it's still a big arm. Power plays at this level and he's big and creates angles. Guys like that come in and throw strikes, they can be challenging for hitters." The 26-year-old is past being considered a prospect, but he transitioned from starter to reliever last summer and that big fastball, breaking ball combo could play more effectively out of the bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...