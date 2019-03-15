Rangers' Connor Sadzeck: Opens game Thursday
Sadzeck allowed a run, walked one and a hit a batter while serving as the opener for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
This was the first time we've seen manager Chris Woodward deploy an opener this spring. He said Sadzeck is a candidate to open games if the Rangers decide to employ the concept during the regular season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. Sadzeck has a 9.00 spring ERA, walking five over four innings.
