Sadzeck walked one and struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning to pick up the hold in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Mariners.

Sadzeck, who has five holds in September, has not allowed a run over 9.1 innings since he joined Texas as part of the September callups. He's emerged as a setup man for interim manager Don Wakamatsu, despite Sadzeck's propensity to put men on base. He's walked 10 and hit one batter to produce a 1.61 WHIP. The key has been bearing down with men on base. The right-hander has quickened his pace with runners on while maintaining the power that allows him to throw in the upper 90s, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. "When we talk about development, if you got his times to the plate, they were under 1.1 seconds, and throwing 99 mph," Wakamatsu said. "It takes a long time for guys to understand that we can still stay compact, let the arm catch up and still throw hard with strikes. He's learning that."