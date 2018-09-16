Rangers' Connor Sadzeck: Picks up fourth hold
Sadzeck worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless eighth inning in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Padres.
Sadzeck picked up his fourth hold in seven major-league appearances, allowing only one unearned run since his callup from Triple-A Round Rock. He had pitched the day before, serving as an opener Friday, and his fastball didn't lose any velocity. "He's a power right-handed arm that can go into that situation and record the outs late in the game," manager Jeff Banister told Katie Woo of MLB.com. "That's a pretty special twist to the game right there." It's a promising start for Sadzeck, but one thing jumping out is the walks -- five of them in 5.1 innings.
