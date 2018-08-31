Sadzeck was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Sadzeck will join the Rangers' bullpen to take the place of Cody Gearrin, who was dealt to Oakland on Friday afternoon. Across 38 innings of work with Round Rock this year, Sadzeck has logged a 4.03 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 43:16 K:BB. He will likely be deployed in low-leverage spots during his first taste of the big leagues.