Sadzeck will serve as the opener for Friday's game against the Padres, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sadzeck is expected to toss the customary 1-to-2 frames before Yohander Mendez takes over in relief. Sadzeck has made five appearances for the Rangers this season, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings while punching out two.

