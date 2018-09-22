Rangers' Connor Sadzeck: Tosses scoreless inning as opener
Sadzeck didn't factor into the decision in Friday's victory over the Mariners. He started the game and pitched one scoreless inning while allowing no hits and two walks with no strikeouts.
Sadzeck made his second start of the season for the Rangers in the "opener" role, and he was able to successfully work around two walks to pitch a scoreless first frame. He has yet to allow an earned run in the big leagues this season, but he has allowed seven walks in his first 7.1 innings pitched. He shouldn't garner much attention in fantasy leagues while he operates as an occasional opener.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...