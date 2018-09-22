Sadzeck didn't factor into the decision in Friday's victory over the Mariners. He started the game and pitched one scoreless inning while allowing no hits and two walks with no strikeouts.

Sadzeck made his second start of the season for the Rangers in the "opener" role, and he was able to successfully work around two walks to pitch a scoreless first frame. He has yet to allow an earned run in the big leagues this season, but he has allowed seven walks in his first 7.1 innings pitched. He shouldn't garner much attention in fantasy leagues while he operates as an occasional opener.