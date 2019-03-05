Sadzeck walked two in a scoreless inning Monday against the Rockies.

Sadzeck had retired all six batters faced in his first two spring outings but wasn't as clean Monday. The walks are and issue for Sadzeck, who ceded 11 free bases over 9.1 innings with the Rangers last September. In that sense, he's much like Ranger closer Jose Leclerc, who overcame control issues to become a dominant reliever.

