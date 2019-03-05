Rangers' Connor Sadzeck: Turns third scoreless outing
Sadzeck walked two in a scoreless inning Monday against the Rockies.
Sadzeck had retired all six batters faced in his first two spring outings but wasn't as clean Monday. The walks are and issue for Sadzeck, who ceded 11 free bases over 9.1 innings with the Rangers last September. In that sense, he's much like Ranger closer Jose Leclerc, who overcame control issues to become a dominant reliever.
More News
-
Rangers' Connor Sadzeck: Picks up fifth hold•
-
Rangers' Connor Sadzeck: Tosses scoreless inning as opener•
-
Rangers' Connor Sadzeck: Slated to open Friday•
-
Rangers' Connor Sadzeck: Picks up fourth hold•
-
Rangers' Connor Sadzeck: Slated to open Friday•
-
Rangers' Connor Sadzeck: Brings heater to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...