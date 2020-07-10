Kluber worked six-plus innings and threw 80 pitches in an intrasquad game Thursday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He allowed two hits, did not walk a batter and struck out nine.

Other than Rougned Odor catching all of a cut fastball for a home run, Kluber was on point. He retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced and fanned seven of them in what was his second time on the mound at Globe Life Field. "He was definitely ahead of the hitters today," manager Chris Woodward said. "I felt it was his command, and the baseball was moving. The movement is really late. Honestly, I was thrilled to watch that. You see the reaction of a lot of our hitters. A lot of them had a really tough time against him." Kluber is line for two more camp outings before the regular season arrives.