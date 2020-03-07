Rangers' Corey Kluber: Meets innings goal Friday
Kluber allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings in Friday's spring game against the Padres.
Kluber worked from behind more than is typical of him, but he limited the damage and met his goal of pitching four frames. He was better this time out than in his Cactus League debut this past Sunday. He didn't allow a hit through the first three innings while working around a pair of walks. So far, the 33-year-old right-hander looks normal after missing a significant amount of time in 2019 due to a broken forearm.
