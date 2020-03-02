Rangers' Corey Kluber: Navigates trouble in debut

Kluber allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Kluber ran into immediate trouble, loading the bases with none out in the first inning before escaping with just one run. The veteran right-hander made his spring debut, threw all of his pitches, and eventually found his command over the final two innings. Catcher Jeff Mathis gave manager Chris Woodward a positive review. "I was talking to Math and he was like, 'balls were moving all over the place -- back-door sinker, front-door sinker, front-door cutter,'" Woodward told Dave Sessions of MLB.com. "Balls were moving all over the place and he was commanding it." Kluber did allow a home run, but that was the lone bit of hard contact off him.