Kluber (shoulder) was officially ruled out for the season Saturday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Unless he re-signs as a free agent this offseason, Kluber's Rangers career will have lasted all of one inning, as he didn't last long at all before straining his shoulder after coming over in an offseason trade. He only ever had an outside chance to return very late this year, but even that chance was snuffed out Saturday. Kluber will turn 35 early in the 2021 campaign and will enter that season having made a total of just eight starts over the last two years.