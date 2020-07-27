Kluber was diagnosed with a grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder Monday and will be placed on the injured list and shut down from throwing for at least four weeks.

Kluber left his season debut after just a single inning Sunday and didn't receive good news following an MRI after the game. As the four-week timeline covers just the period in which he'll be completely shut down, he'd presumably still be several weeks from returning to game action at that point even in a best-case scenario. In a season which lasts just two months, there seems to be a very real chance that he's already done for the year, though they Rangers have yet to completely rule him out at this point.