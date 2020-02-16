Rangers' Corey Kluber: Throws second bullpen
Kluber (oblique) is healthy again and threw his second bullpen session Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Kluber, who was limited to 35.2 innings in 2019 by a fractured forearm, was encouraged following the session. "I don't know if I can put a timeline on it, but you throw so many pitches and go through your delivery so many times, you know when it's right and when it's not," Kluber said. "From that aspect, I feel good where I am at." The right-hander, who turns 34 in April, is being watched closely. Not only from a health perspective, but the Rangers are also considering his workload. Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, threw 1,091.1 innings over a five-year span from 2014-18, the second most in MLB and a heavy workload for a pitcher of any age. Next up is a live batting-practice session Tuesday. Kluber's expected to have two or three such BP sessions before getting into a game.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball 2020 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...