Rangers' Corey Kluber: Throws second bullpen

Kluber (oblique) is healthy again and threw his second bullpen session Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Kluber, who was limited to 35.2 innings in 2019 by a fractured forearm, was encouraged following the session. "I don't know if I can put a timeline on it, but you throw so many pitches and go through your delivery so many times, you know when it's right and when it's not," Kluber said. "From that aspect, I feel good where I am at." The right-hander, who turns 34 in April, is being watched closely. Not only from a health perspective, but the Rangers are also considering his workload. Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, threw 1,091.1 innings over a five-year span from 2014-18, the second most in MLB and a heavy workload for a pitcher of any age. Next up is a live batting-practice session Tuesday. Kluber's expected to have two or three such BP sessions before getting into a game.