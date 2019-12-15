Rangers' Corey Kluber: Trade to Rangers being finalized

The Indians are in agreement to trade Kluber (oblique) to the Rangers on Sunday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The trade rumors around Kluber picked up heavily this weekend, and he's now set to join Texas, though the trade is officially pending physicals. The right-hander was limited to seven games in 2019 due to forearm and oblique issues, but the Rangers are adding a two-time Cy Young Award winner who had a 2.96 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 186 games from 2013 to 2018. Kluber will earn $17.5 million next season and his $18.5 million option for 2021 will vest if he pitches 160 and doesn't finish the season on the injured list, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.