Kluber threw 98 pitches over 5.2 innings during Wednesday's intrasquad game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four.

Kluber has routinely hit the five-inning mark during summer camp, whether that be simulated or intrasquad games, suggesting he'll be ready to provide length immediately. The right-hander will make one more camp start and is projected to pitch the third game of the season, July 26, at home against Colorado.