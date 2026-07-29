Rangers' Corey Seager: Begins rehab with bang

Seager (back) started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.

Seager began a rehab assignment with Frisco and gave the RoughRiders a 2-1 lead with a solo homer in the fifth inning. His night was over after five innings in the field, which is normal in a player's first rehab game. The back didn't appear to be an issue for Seager, who had to range far to his right to scoop a grounder and get the final out of the third inning, Theo DeRosa of MLB.com reports. Seager is expected to play at least one more game for Frisco, after which he could be activated.