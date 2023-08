Seager went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, a solo homer and two additional RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Seager posted his best game of 2023 Tuesday, securing his first multi-homer game of the campaign and tying his season-high in RBI with five on the day. The outing continued a power surge for the left-handed shortstop, who's blasted 12 long balls across his last 22 games and is now tied for the second-most homers at the position.