Seager (forearm) did not suffer any fractures and is day-to-day after being hit by a pitch on the inner left arm during Tuesday's 10-2 loss to the Astros, the Rangers' official site reports.

Seager, who is sporting a visible black-and-blue welt, was lifted for pinch runner Josh Smith, who stayed in the game to play shortstop. If Seager is to miss time, Marcus Semien could move to shortstop, while Smith, Mark Mathias or Charlie Culberson fill in at second base.