Seager (calf) will start at designated hitter and will bat second in Thursday's season opener versus the Red Sox.

Though Seager's availability for Opening Day wasn't in much doubt after he took live batting practice Wednesday without incident, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was unsure whether the five-time All-Star would be able to play shortstop Thursday while he manages a sore calf. Per Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com, Seager was able to do some light running in the outfield earlier Thursday, but the Rangers ultimately chose to exercise some caution by deploying him in a non-defensive role in the first game of the season. Josh Smith will draw the start at shortstop in the opener, but Seager could resume playing in the infield at some point this weekend.