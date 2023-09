Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to Oakland.

Seager cranked his 29th home run in the bottom of the first inning to erase an early 1-0 deficit. He's gone deep five times in the last eight games, as Seager continued a massive season at the dish. His 1.052 OPS ranks second behind only Shohei Ohtani (1.066).