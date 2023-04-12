The Rangers placed Seager on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Seager hurt his hamstring Tuesday in the bottom of the fifth inning while running to second on an opposite-field double. As Landry notes, the strain will keep the star shortstop out for at least four weeks with the possibility for a longer absence depending on how things go. While Seager is away, Josh Smith should see starts at shortstop, but the Rangers could look externally or even have Marcus Semien get playing time at the position as a former shortstop himself.