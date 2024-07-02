Seager (wrist) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
The 30-year-old has had X-rays and an MRI come back negative since being struck in the left wrist by a pitch Saturday in Baltimore, but he'll still sit for the second straight game Tuesday. Josh Smith will receive another start at shortstop as Seager continues to heal up.
