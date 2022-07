Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 10-8 win over the Athletics.

Seager displayed his power all weekend and carried it over to Monday. This was his fourth straight game with a homer, and he's gotten on base multiple times in six of his last seven games. The shortstop's power binge has earned him his third career 20-homer season, and he's added 46 RBI, 44 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .245/.319/.463 slash line through 82 contests.