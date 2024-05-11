Seager went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 loss the Rockies.

Seager launched a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning then walked with the bases loaded an inning later. He struggled through the first five weeks of the season -- perhaps attributable to missing much of spring training after undergoing hernia surgery in January -- and his batting average was .219 as of May 2. Since then, Seager has hit safely in six of seven games, going 9-for-28 (.321) with two home runs and seven RBI.