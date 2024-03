Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday he's "hopeful" Seager (groin) will get some at-bats in Cactus League play before the end of spring training, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old's availability for Opening Day remains in question as he recovers from the hernia surgery in underwent in late January. Seager recently had his progress slowed by the flu, but it apparently wasn't enough to delay his potential return. It's unclear if he has resumed baseball activities, but there should be more clarity on his status as spring training continues to progress. Even if Seager isn't quite ready by Opening Day, he isn't expected to miss much time.