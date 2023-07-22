Seager (thumb) is expected to need a stint on the injured list, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

X-rays came back clean on Seager's right thumb after he injured it on a slide into second base Friday versus the Dodgers. However, he's undergoing an MRI on Saturday and while more will be known once those results are in, the feeling seems to be that he is going to have to miss some time. Ezequiel Duran is getting a start at shortstop Saturday and figures to see the bulk of the action there while Seager is sidelined.