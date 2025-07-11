Seager went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 11-4 win over the Angels.

Seager posted multiple hits for a fourth straight game and extended an on-base streak to 15 contests. The shortstop has been on heater, slashing .364/.500/.764 with six home runs, four doubles, 13 walks, 14 RBI and 17 runs during the streak. His revival coincides with a team-wide offensive renaissance. The Rangers are second in MLB with 63 runs scored during the month of July (nine games).