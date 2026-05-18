The Rangers placed Seager on the 10-day injured list Monday with lower-back inflammation.

Seager has been unavailable the last few days and had been set to visit a back specialist, and evidently that visit resulted in a recommendation to put the shortstop on the IL. Per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, president of baseball operations Chris Young believes Seager can return to the active roster prior to the start of the team's next homestand May 25. Ezequiel Duran will continue to fill in at shortstop for the Rangers until Seager can make it back.