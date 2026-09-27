Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Twins.

Seager went deep in his final at-bat of the year to reach at least 20 home runs for the fifth straight campaign. The shortstop posted an .804 OPS with 10 homers in 51 second-half games after entering the All-Star break with a lowly .666 mark. Overall, he'll wrap up his 12th major-league season slashing a disappointing .227/.312/.424 with 20 long balls, 51 RBI, 57 runs scored and two steals across 436 plate appearances.