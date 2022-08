Seager went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

Seager crossed the plate on a heads-up play in the fifth inning when Logan Gilbert threw a wild pitch, then again in the seventh on an Adolis Garcia single. Seager has nine hits in his last six games, improving his batting average from .248 to .254 in the process. He has three multi-hit games during that span.