Seager went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and three walks during Friday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Seager sent his eighth home run out of the yard in the first inning and also drew a season-high three walks. The 31-year-old has RBI in back-to-back contests, and he has driven in 18 on the season. However, it's been a down season for the 11-year veteran as his .242/.336/.403 slash line is on track to be his worst as a big-leaguer.