Seager went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and an additional run scored during Sunday's 10-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Seager entered Sunday's contest having gone 0-for-15 with one steal over his last four games. He broke out of his slump with a solo homer in the fifth before being brought home in the ninth on a two-run blast from Evan Carter. Seager has a .778 OPS with two steals, five homers and 14 RBI in 119 plate appearances since the All-Star break.