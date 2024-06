Seager went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over Miami.

The calendar flipping from May to June did nothing to slow down Seager. After posting a 1.047 OPS during May, Seager extended a hitting streak to 14 games on the first day of the new month. He's 19-for-51 (.373) with nine home runs, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored during the streak.