Seager went 3-for-4 with a two-run double, a solo homer, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Seager stayed hot Thursday, with a solo shot in the first frame, a two-run double off the wall in the third and a base hit in the fourth. The 29-year-old superstar has now hit safely in five consecutive contests, posting four multi-hit efforts and going 11-for-22 with five doubles, two home runs, six RBI and nine runs during the impressive stretch. Seager improved his AL-leading batting average to .344 and the shortstop is two homers away from tying his career-high mark of 33, which he achieved last season.