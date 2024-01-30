Seager underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Seager initially suffered the injury during the postseason and the hope was that it would heal with some extended rest over the offseason. That didn't happen, however, so the decision was made to have the operation. The Rangers are hopeful that Seager will be ready in time for Opening Day, but if he's not Ezequiel Duran would figure to see extra playing time in the early going. Seager was the runner-up for American League MVP in 2023 and captured World Series MVP honors during Texas' run to the title.