Seager's (wrist) X-rays came back negative and he'll undergo further evaluation Sunday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager was hit in the left wrist by a pitch during Saturday's game against the Orioles and was immediately removed from the contest. Considering he looked to be in significant pain, Seager's X-rays returning negative is certainly an encouraging sign. Sill, it seems like he'll be held out of Sunday's series finale.