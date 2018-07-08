The Rangers acquired Gearrin, Austin Jackson and minor-leaguer Jason Bahr from the Giants on Sunday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gearrin had a 4.20 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 30 innings with the Giants this season, but hasn't allowed a run in his last six appearances. The 32-year-old seems slated for a middle relief role out of the Rangers' bullpen, but could work towards a higher leverage role if the team offloads any of their back-end pieces for prospects.