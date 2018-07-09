Gearrin was added to the active roster prior to Monday's game against the Red Sox.

The Rangers traded for Gearrin from the Giants over the weekend, and he will be in uniform and active for this series against Texas. Gearrin notched a 4.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 30 innings of relief for the Giants prior to the trade.

