Rangers' Cory Gearrin: Could get save opportunities
Gearrin was mentioned by manager Jeff Banister as a reliever that may get save opportunities going forward, Dic Humphrey of MLB.com reports.
The conventional thought was that Jose Leclerc would fill in as the closer after Texas traded Keone Kela, but Banister said Thursday he will not name a specific closer. He intends to retain the flexibility to utilize any one of a trio that includes Gearrin, Leclerc and Chris Martin. Those are the three relievers he considers his one-inning pitchers. The Rangers have not had a save opportunity since trading Kela.
