Gearrin (1-0) picked up the win Friday, striking out four over 1.2 innings in a 7-6 extra-inning win over the Giants.

The lone batter to put a ball in play against Gearrin fouled out to the catcher. It was dominating performance by Gearrin, who was unflappable in getting the biggest outs of the game. The former Giant entered in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and struck out Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria. That enabled the Rangers to tie up the game in the ninth inning before winning it in the 10th. Gearrin has pitched effectively since being acquired from the Giants, posting a 2.75 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 19.2 innings. He's earned his role as a setup man, entrusted to high-leverage appearances.