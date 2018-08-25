Rangers' Cory Gearrin: Dominates in win
Gearrin (1-0) picked up the win Friday, striking out four over 1.2 innings in a 7-6 extra-inning win over the Giants.
The lone batter to put a ball in play against Gearrin fouled out to the catcher. It was dominating performance by Gearrin, who was unflappable in getting the biggest outs of the game. The former Giant entered in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and struck out Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria. That enabled the Rangers to tie up the game in the ninth inning before winning it in the 10th. Gearrin has pitched effectively since being acquired from the Giants, posting a 2.75 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 19.2 innings. He's earned his role as a setup man, entrusted to high-leverage appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...